Analyzing Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) and Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF)

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) and Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviri and Agilyx ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Enviri alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $1.89 billion 0.42 -$180.07 million ($1.88) -5.25 Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 2.22

Agilyx ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilyx ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -7.75% 0.09% 0.02% Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Enviri and Agilyx ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enviri and Agilyx ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 0 0 0 0 N/A Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Enviri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Enviri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enviri beats Agilyx ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviri

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Agilyx ASA

(Free Report)

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.