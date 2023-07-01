Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) & Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Critical Review

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $55.78 million 0.39 -$18.11 million ($2.45) -1.19 Karyopharm Therapeutics $157.07 million 1.30 -$165.29 million ($1.80) -0.99

Alimera Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Alimera Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karyopharm Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences -30.69% N/A -37.66% Karyopharm Therapeutics -106.69% N/A -53.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Alimera Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alimera Sciences and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 99.77%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.93%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than Alimera Sciences.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats Alimera Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company sells its products to physician offices, pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals through direct sales and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The company is also developing Selinexor for treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies, including multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and DLBCL; and ELTANEXOR for treating Myelodysplastic Neoplasms, as well as verdinexor, KPT-9274, and IL-12 compounds. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize selinexor for human oncology indications; license agreement with Antengene Therapeutics Limited to develop and commercialize selinexor, eltanexor, and KPT-9274 for the treatment and/or prevention of human oncology indications, as well as verdinexor for the diagnosis, treatment, and/or prevention of human non-oncology indications; and distribution agreement for the commercialization of XPOVIO with FORUS Therapeutics Inc. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

