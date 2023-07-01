Analyzing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.41%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $316.89, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

This table compares LENSAR and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.27 million 1.39 -$19.91 million ($1.70) -2.50 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 23.07 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -207.99

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -51.10% -41.47% -31.65% Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92%

Volatility and Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats LENSAR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

