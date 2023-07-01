Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

ZWS stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

