Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GROY. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.85 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price objective on Gold Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.37.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GROY opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.22.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,897,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 243,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

