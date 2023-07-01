Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

