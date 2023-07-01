Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Scotiabank

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
Arizona Metals stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
About Arizona Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arizona Metals
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.