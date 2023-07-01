De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

De La Rue Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLUEY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. De La Rue has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

