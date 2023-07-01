WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WPP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WPP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.