Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

