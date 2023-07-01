Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$2.40 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $412.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Free Report ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

