MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FNGS)

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,520 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical daily volume of 961 put options.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

