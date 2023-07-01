Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 44,149 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average volume of 18,980 put options.
Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
