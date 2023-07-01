Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NERV opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Insider Activity at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

