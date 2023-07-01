OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Stock Up 11.0 %

OPK stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OPKO Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 164,355 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 347,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 97,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,491 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.