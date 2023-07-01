Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

