Truist Financial Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $1,045.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $756.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

