StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MRIN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
