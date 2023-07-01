StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

MRIN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

