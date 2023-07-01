Truist Financial Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $34.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
GBCI stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp
In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
