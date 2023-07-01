Truist Financial Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $34.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.