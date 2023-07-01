Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 1.6 %

JRSH stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 21.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.