PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $10.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PACW. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 729,761 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.