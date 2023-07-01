MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.30.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $410.99 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $418.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.35 and its 200-day moving average is $245.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

