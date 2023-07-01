Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 3.3 %

INTR stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 156.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

