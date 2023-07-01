GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
GSI Technology Price Performance
GSIT opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GSI Technology
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.