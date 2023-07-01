GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GSI Technology Price Performance

GSIT opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.