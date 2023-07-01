CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
CD Projekt Stock Performance
Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.
About CD Projekt
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
