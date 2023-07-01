CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

CD Projekt Stock Performance

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

About CD Projekt

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0368 per share. This is a boost from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

(Free Report

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.