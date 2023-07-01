Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

