Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix
In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
