Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Critical Contrast

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Free Report) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linamar and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linamar N/A N/A N/A $4.85 10.74 Autoliv $8.84 billion 0.83 $423.00 million $4.78 17.79

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Linamar. Linamar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linamar N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 4.51% 16.30% 5.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Linamar and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Linamar and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linamar 0 0 2 0 3.00 Autoliv 1 7 6 0 2.36

Linamar presently has a consensus price target of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $100.82, suggesting a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Linamar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Linamar is more favorable than Autoliv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Linamar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Linamar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Linamar pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Autoliv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats Linamar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets. It also focuses on components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine, and transmission systems of vehicles. The Industrial segment manufactures scissor, boom, and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. This segment also manufactures draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry, as well as supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

