Analyzing BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Free Report) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BYD Electronic (International) and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BYD Electronic (International) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

BYD Electronic (International) presently has a consensus price target of C$27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. Interlink Electronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Given BYD Electronic (International)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BYD Electronic (International) is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 7.26 Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.36 $1.26 million $0.09 125.78

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats BYD Electronic (International) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD Electronic (International)

(Free Report)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Interlink Electronics

(Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Electronic (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD Electronic (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.