XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Head-To-Head Comparison

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.02 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.49 Spruce Power $23.19 million 5.22 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.21

Analyst Ratings

XOS has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XOS and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 658.27%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Volatility and Risk

XOS has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94% Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18%

Summary

XOS beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

