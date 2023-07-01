Analysts Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$27.58

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$20.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2800338 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

