Contrasting Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) & China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Technical Institute and China Liberal Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and China Liberal Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $418.77 million 0.56 $25.85 million $0.08 86.57 China Liberal Education $11.60 million 3.10 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 1.98% 14.97% 3.51% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats China Liberal Education on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and CNC machining. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 16 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

