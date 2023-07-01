Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $9.70 Average PT from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Stock Performance

OLO opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.20. OLO has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OLO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

(Free Report

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.