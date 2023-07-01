G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.23.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

