Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $204.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.05. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,911 shares of company stock valued at $58,370. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

