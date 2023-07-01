Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

