Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

