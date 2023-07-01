Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research firms have commented on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

JRONY opened at $55.24 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.8547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

