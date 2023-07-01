Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
A number of research firms have commented on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 0.7 %
JRONY opened at $55.24 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
