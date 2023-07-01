Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $20.86

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. B. Riley began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 122.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

