Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $205.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $197.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $199.82.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

