Comparing Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) & Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) and Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Hyve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -8.96% N/A -3.90% Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atento and Hyve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.45 billion 0.01 -$92.95 million ($8.83) -0.11 Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 1.49

Analyst Recommendations

Hyve Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atento and Hyve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyve Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,310.89%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Hyve Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atento shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atento beats Hyve Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, transportation, logistics, and technology and media sectors. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Hyve Group

As of May 22, 2023, Hyve Group Plc operates as a subsidiary of Providence Equity LLP.

