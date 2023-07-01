NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 103.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.