Truist Financial Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $58.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $2,198,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

