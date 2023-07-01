Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.