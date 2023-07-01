Head-To-Head Analysis: NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NextMart has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextMart and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A ExlService $1.41 billion 3.56 $142.97 million $4.67 32.35

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

93.0% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A ExlService 10.66% 23.43% 13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NextMart and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 1 2 0 2.67

ExlService has a consensus target price of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than NextMart.

Summary

ExlService beats NextMart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The company provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. It offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

