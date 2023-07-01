Reviewing Sydbank A/S (SYANY) & The Competition

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Free Report) is one of 275 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sydbank A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sydbank A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sydbank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 1084 3340 3169 23 2.28

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 335.80%. Given Sydbank A/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sydbank A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sydbank A/S N/A N/A 5.98 Sydbank A/S Competitors $3.09 billion $837.33 million 264.18

Sydbank A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sydbank A/S. Sydbank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sydbank A/S N/A N/A N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 35.86% 10.05% 0.92%

Summary

Sydbank A/S rivals beat Sydbank A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions. It also provides private banking products and services, such as advice related to pensions, investments, and various financial issues; personal and individual advisory services; and payment card, insurance, and investment products and related services. In addition, the company offers advisory and asset management services for investment funds, pooled pension plans, foundations, institutional clients, and wealthy customers; and advice and quotes prices as regards bonds, shares, and foreign exchange, as well as undertakes market-making obligations for institutional clients, central banks, asset managers, foreign and other clients, and banks. Further, it deals in mortgage bonds; and provides online solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Aabenraa, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.