United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Up 366.7% in June

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBIO stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

