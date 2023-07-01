UTG (UTGN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UTG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get UTG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 310 1889 1747 65 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 200.73%. Given UTG’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.39% 6.98% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UTG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $19.65 billion $1.31 billion 58.72

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

(Free Report)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.