Financial Analysis: CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CHS and AquaBounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies -914.89% -12.09% -10.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHS and AquaBounty Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS $32.64 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies $3.14 million 8.07 -$22.16 million ($0.34) -1.04

Analyst Ratings

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than AquaBounty Technologies.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CHS and AquaBounty Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A AquaBounty Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. Given AquaBounty Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AquaBounty Technologies is more favorable than CHS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds; and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, and refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and offers cooperatives with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs and loans to individual producers, as well as consulting and commodity risk management services primarily in the grains, oilseeds, fertilizer, livestock, dairy, and energy markets. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

