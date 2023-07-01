AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Short Interest Up 381.8% in June

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 381.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

APPHW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

