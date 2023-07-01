Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.